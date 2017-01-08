Man killed, woman hurt after shooting inside home in Greenville Co.

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead and his wife is injured after being shot inside their home on Arabian Way, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday about the incident.

The couple’s son went over to his parents’ house to check on them.

That’s when he found both parents had been shot and his dad had been killed.

The man had at least one gunshot wound, and his wife had what appeared to be a gunshot wound as well, deputies say.

The woman was taken to the Greenville Health System for treatment.

This is an on-going investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

