Man killed, woman hurt after shooting inside home in Greenville Co.

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead and his wife is injured after being shot inside their home on Arabian Way, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday about the incident.

The couple’s son went over to his parents’ house to check on them.

That’s when he found both parents had been shot and his dad had been killed.

The man had at least one gunshot wound, and his wife had what appeared to be a gunshot wound as well, deputies say.

The woman was taken to the Greenville Health System for treatment.

This is an on-going investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Numerous weather-related injuries since Friday at GHS Greenville Health System says there have been almost 20 weather-related injuries at their emergency rooms since Friday night.

Snowy footprints help police nab Spartanburg burglar Police say footprints in the snow helped them catch a suspected burglar after he tried to break into a home Saturday evening in Spartanburg.

Over 800,000 gallons of brine used by SC DOT to clear roads The South Carolina Department of Transportation says over 800,000 gallons of salt brine has been used to clear Upstate roads of ice but they…

Troopers caution drivers of black ice SCDOT crews are working through the night de-icing roads.

Don’t leave soda in your freezing car, or this happens This is a picture the Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office in Montana posted to their Facebook page as a warning about what happens to sodas when th…