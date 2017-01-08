Numerous weather-related injuries since Friday at GHS

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Health System says there have been almost 20 weather-related injuries at their emergency rooms since Friday night.

They have treated eight people for slips and falls, many involving broken bones. Six people came into the ER with sledding injuries while five others had injuries from car crashes.

They remind people to stay inside as much as possible and to take it slow if you must be outside. Also, be mindful of slippery porches, steps, and driveways in the morning.

