Over 800,000 gallons of brine used by SC DOT to clear roads

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation says over 800,000 gallons of salt brine has been used to clear Upstate roads of ice but they urge caution for any travel Sunday.

Crews will continue working throughout Sunday to remove ice from primary and secondary roads in Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Spartanburg, Oconee, and Pickens Counties.

Snow removal by the numbers (as of 8:00am Sunday):

311 DOT maintenance employees actively involved with road operations 6,180 Tons of Salt 891 Tons of Sand 16,870 Gallons of calcium chloride 802,968 Gallons of salt brine 164 Pieces of equipment in use