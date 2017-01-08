Over 800,000 gallons of brine used by SC DOT to clear roads

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation says over 800,000 gallons of salt brine has been used to clear Upstate roads of ice but they urge caution for any travel Sunday.
Crews will continue working throughout Sunday to remove ice from primary and secondary roads in Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Spartanburg, Oconee, and Pickens Counties.
Snow removal by the numbers (as of 8:00am Sunday):
|311
|DOT maintenance employees actively involved with road operations
|6,180
|Tons of Salt
|891
|Tons of Sand
|16,870
|Gallons of calcium chloride
|802,968
|Gallons of salt brine
|164
|Pieces of equipment in use