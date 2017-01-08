Photo of ‘blurry ham’ becomes 2017’s first optical illusion meme

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Is there any chance that this ham looks blurry to you?

The picture has thousands scratching their heads this week after a user uploaded it to Reddit on Thursday.

A lot of people are saying it looks out of focus, but if you look at the plastic container and the table – it’s pretty clear.

The photo actually depicts a bunch of ham slices stacked on top of one another.

From far away, all the little hams look like one big ham, creating an out-of-focus effect.

What do you think?

