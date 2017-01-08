Teen wears suit to meet baby niece because ‘first impressions matter’

PICKERINGTON (WCMH) — First impressions matter.

That’s what Pickerington North High School student Grant Kessler thought when he showed up to the hospital to meet his new baby niece. Grant had the whole ensemble: A jacket and slacks, a tie clip, a pocket square, and a nice watch.

Grant told NBC4’s Courtney Yuen, “When Carter’s older, I wanted her to look back and look at those pictures of the day she was born and see the like respect and the attention she was getting that day. I think me wearing the suit was a small part of that.”

His sister Iris snapped a photo of her brother, and the Internet loved it. Since 8:42 a.m. Tuesday, the photo has been shared on Twitter more than 136,000 times.

Grant got to hold his new niece, and the meeting seemed to go well.

“Little things, that don’t even take that much out of your day to do, can make a lot of people happy, ” said Iris. “Whether it’s people directly related to you or people all around the world.”

