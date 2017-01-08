Tips to keep your pet safe during the winter months

(WCBD) – With temperatures dropping, winter weather can be dangerous not only to humans but also to pets.

According to ASPCA, exposure to winter’s dry, cold air and chilly rain, sleet and snow can cause chapped paws and itchy, flaking skin can cause discomfort for animals.

Here are some tips on how to help prevent cold weather dangers from affecting your pet’s health.

Repeatedly coming out of the cold into the dry heat of your home can cause itchy, flaking skin. Experts suggest towel drying your pet when it comes inside and pay attention to warming up their paws.

When it comes to grooming, don’t shave your pets’ fur. Make sure they always have a thick coat of hair to keep them warm during the cold months.

Also, don’t wash your pets as often as you normally would. Excessive bathing in the winter months can remove essential oils and increase the chance of developing dry, flaky skin.

Feed your pets a little bit more during the winter, because they burn more energy trying to stay warm throughout the day.

And remember, if it’s too cold for you to be outside, it’s probably too cold for your pets, too.

