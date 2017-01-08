Upstate Takes Down NJIT

USC Upstate Athletics

Spartanburg, S.C. – Michael Buchanan recorded his ninth double-double of the season to lift the USC Upstate men’s basketball team to a 75-65 victory over the NJIT Highlanders Saturday afternoon inside the G.B. Hodge Center to begin the ASUN portion of its schedule.

Upstate improves to 11-7 overall and 1-0 in the league, while NJIT falls to 8-9 on the season and 0-1 in conference play.

Buchanan led all players with a game-high 24 points and 15 rebounds, and was one of three players to score in double-figures along with Mike Cunningham (13) and Josh Cuthbertson (12). Tim Coleman and Abdul Lewis each had double-doubles for the Highlanders. Coleman tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds while Lewis added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

GAME BREAKDOWN

The Spartans led by three points three times during the game’s opening five minutes and held an early 9-6 advantage with 15:39 remaining when Buchanan connected on a layup.

Malik Moore and Jure Span both gave Upstate seven-point advantages in less than a minute with Span making it a 19-12 contest at the 11:07 mark with his jumper.

NJIT answered with a 7-0 run to lead 21-19 three minutes later, but Deion Holmes responded with a triple and put the Spartans back in front 22-21 with 7:44 left.

A jumper by Cunningham with 6:26 remaining sparked a 13-2 run for Upstate over the next five minutes as he gave the Spartans their largest lead of the half at 35-23 with 2:08 to go on his 3-pointer.

Upstate held a 37-30 lead at halftime as Coleman made a jumper with 23 seconds left before intermission.

Buchanan had 18 points and 10 rebounds on 8-of-10 shooting in the second half, and registered four of the Spartans first seven points to give them a 44-33 advantage less than four minutes into the period.

Buchanan would give Upstate its largest lead of the game five minutes later at 50-36 with his field goal.

The Highlanders used a 9-0 run over the span of 2:01 to get back to within five points, 50-45, on a jumper from Lewis.

Buchanan held off the NJIT rally to record the next five points for the Spartans to go back in front 55-45 less than two minutes later at the 7:52 mark. The senior kept Upstate’s margin at double-digits with 4:43 remaining when his jumper increased its lead to 63-53.

Coleman cut the Highlanders deficit down to three points, 66-63, with 2:04 left following his 3-point play to complete a 10-3 run.

The Spartans outscored NJIT 9-2 over the final 1:46 with Cuthbertson, Cunningham, Span and Ramel Thompkins all collecting a point during that stretch. Upstate scored the final six points of the game with Cunningham securing the 75-65 victory with 20 seconds to go at the free-throw line.

BY THE NUMBERS

Buchanan tied his season-high of 11 made field goals en route to the 18 th double-double of his career. The Las Vegas, Nev. native tied his career-high with 15 rebounds on Saturday while equaling his season-best of 24 points to go with two assists.

Cuthbertson contributed three assists and two steals, and Cunningham added a game-high five assists.

Damon Lynn posted 11 points for the Highlanders to join Lewis and Coleman in double-figures.

Lewis led NJIT offensively with a 6-for-12 shooting performance and Coleman had a team-leading four assists.

The Spartans finished the game shooting 45.2 percent (28-of-62) from the field, and limited the Highlanders to a 22-of-73 (30.1 percent) mark including 5-for-32 (15.6 percent) behind the 3-point line.

Upstate held a 28-24 advantage in points in the paint and 4-2 in fast break points.

The score was tied twice during the contest while the lead changed hands two times.

UP NEXT

The Spartans remain in conference play on Thursday, Jan. 12 when they host North Florida at 7 p.m.