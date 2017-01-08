VIDEO: Cow rescued from frozen pond

KOIN Published:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cow in Monmouth was rescued after finding itself stuck on thin ice — literally.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office shared the story of the cow on its Facebook page. The cow had walked out on to the frozen pond and fell down, then couldn’t get up.

Monmouth police helped find the owner of the cow, who was able to lasso the cow and pull it off the ice.

