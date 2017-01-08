VIDEO: Harlem Globetrotters make 100-foot shot off arena roof

KRON Published:

OAKLAND (KRON) — At an Oakland arena that usually hosts the games of the Golden State Warriors, Harlem Globetrotters star Buckets Blakes came to the Oracle Arena doing something even the Warriors haven’t done yet.

Blakes made a basket from the roof of the arena just 100 feet below him and it was all caught on video.

He appears in a video shooting the basket with fellow teammate Scooter Christensen. At the end of the video, they tell the “Splash Brothers” Clay Thompson and Steph Curry that its their turn.

Christensen joined Curry for a pre-game routine at a Warriors game last season.

The Harlem Globetrotters are in the Bay Area practicing for their games on Jan. 14 to 22.

