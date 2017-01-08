Winter weather advisory for Upstate, mountains

(WSPA) – Another winter weather advisory has been issued tonight for the Upstate and the mountains.

The advisory is for the overnight black ice threat.

It will last from 6:00 p.m. Sunday until noon on Monday.

Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Cherokee Counties in the Upstate are all included…as well as all of western North Carolina.

Secondary roads in the mountains could still be snow-covered.

