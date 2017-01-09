2017 College Football National Championship: What to Know Before You Go

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa will be ground zero for college football fans attending Monday’s 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship game at Raymond James Stadium where the Alabama Crimson Tide play the Clemson Tigers.

Here’s what you need to know about the game-

Heavy traffic expected for this event, please plan accordingly.

PARKING

Parking Lots open at 11:30 AM

The College Football Playoff strongly encourages fans with game tickets to purchase parking passes in advance to ease the traffic and parking experience.

Parking passes are available at CFP.CLICKANDPARK.COM and are reserved for fans with game tickets only.

If you are unable to purchase a parking pass prior to game day, there will be limited cash parking available surrounding the stadium.

Cars | $50 | Pre-Paid Parking: Lots 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 & Jesuit High School and Al Lopez Park | Pre-Paid ADA Parking:Lots Aand C

RV’s | $150 | Pre-Paid Parking:Lot 14 *No overnight parking is available on stadium property.

Limousines | $125 | Pre-Paid Parking: Hillsborough Community College (HCC)

Motorcycles | $50 | Lot 14

Bus | $150 | Pre-Paid Parking:Lot 14 or Hillsborough Community College (HCC)

RIDESHARE/ADDITIONAL PARKING INFORMATION Guests planning on taking Uber or Lyft to and from the national championship game will be dropped off at the Mass Transit hub near the pedestrian bridge. Pick up is at the Rideshare area at Steinbrenner Field, located northwest of Raymond James Stadium.

For drop-off and pick-up areas, disabled parking and any additional parking information please visit http://www.raymondjamesstadium.com/cfp-national-championship or http://www.collegefootballplayoff.com/parking

WILL CALL/TICKET RESOLUTION

Box office will open at 12:00 PM on game day

The box office is located at the south end of the stadium.

CHAMPIONSHIP TAILGATE

12:00 PM-6:30 PM

The event is free for all ticket holders attending the national championship game

HEADLINER: Dierks Bentley

OPENING ACT: The Shadowboxers

2017 COLLEGE FOOTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

GATES OPEN: 5:30PM

PREGAME SHOW: 7:30 PM

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Little Big Town

KICKOFF: 8:00 PM

RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM POLICIES

The following policies will be in effect at Raymond James Stadium, FOR A FULL LIST OF PROHIBITED FAN ACTIONS AND ITEMS PLEASE VISIT THE RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM WEBSITE

Clear Bag Policy is in effect

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC & do not exceed 12 x 6 x 12.”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

One Small clutch bag, approximately the size of a hand, with or without handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags.

Every guest will be subject to wanding and/or magnetometers. Fans who refuse to be SCREENED will not be admitted into Raymond James Stadium.

All individuals, regardless of age, must have a valid game ticket.

There will be no re-entry into Raymond James Stadium on game day.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Backpacks, duffel bags or large bags

Binocular cases

Camera bags

Cans and bottles

Coolers

Fireworks

Food and/or drinks

Glass

Horns

Lasers

Illegal drugs

Pets (Service animals permitted)

Recreational balls

Seat cushions

Sticks/Pom-Poms with stick handles, Poles/Camera/”Selfie” Sticks or extenders

Strollers

Umbrellas

Unmanned Aircraft Systems & Radio Controlled Model Aircraft/Drones (strictly prohibited on stadium property including parking lots, stadium exterior and inside the stadium)

Video Cameras

Weapons

Any item that could be used as a missile

STADIUM TOURS

Raymond James Stadium is proud to offer exclusive behind-the-scenes tours during preparations for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

PUBLIC TOUR SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, January 4, 2017: 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 5, 2017: 10 a.m, Noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Friday, January 6, 2017: 10 a.m, Noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Saturday, January 7, 2017: 10 a.m, Noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Sunday, January 8, 2017: 9 a.m.

Monday, January 9, 2017: Game Day – No Tours Tuesday, January 10, 2017: 10 a.m., Noon and 2 p.m.

PUBLIC TOUR PRICING:

Adults (12+): $18.00

Seniors (55+)/Military (with valid ID): $15.00 Children (5-11): $12.00 Children (under 4): Free

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO BOOK YOUR SPOT ONLINE NOW GO TO WWW.RAYMONDJAMESSTADIUM.COM

WIFI

Free wifi is available in Raymond James Stadium. Please note, due to a significant amount of mobile devices in use, wifi could be slower than normal. It is recommended to bring additional batteries for mobile devices. To connect to the stadium wifi please search for the wireless network called: CFPPUBLIC