Carjacking reported in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Deputies responded to a report of a man flagging down people saying he was carjacked.

Deputies say the man appeared confused and disoriented.

The man said he got off work on Highway 28 bypass and picked up some people to give them a ride from Bleckley St.

He said the people wanted him to take them somewhere and they ended up on Standridge Rd.

The victim said while he was driving he heard a click and the man who was sitting in the front seat asked him to turn his headlights off.

The man yelled at him until he did.

The man pulled him from the vehicle and assaulted him and took his 2003 Cadillac Deville with Sc Tag 5315KE.

The victim said there was another man in the back seat.

Anderson City Police stopped that vehicle around 9 p.m. – 2 hours before the incident.

The officer said there were three people in the vehicle. A woman and man and the victim.

They asked what happened to the woman and the victim said the man in the vehicle made him drop her off and pick up the other man.

The victim said the man in the vehicle when he was stopped by police was the same man who took his vehicle.

The deputy said the victim may have had a concussion because of his confusion so they called EMS.

They did not get a video statement because he was having trouble recalling what happened.

