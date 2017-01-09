Chadwell Leaves Charleston So. For C. Carolina OC Job

Associated Press

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – Coastal Carolina has hired Charleston Southern head coach Jamey Chadwell as its associate head coach and offensive coordinator.

The school announced the move Sunday. Chadwell has won the past two Big South Conference titles with Charleston Southern and reached the NCAA playoff in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Charleston Southern athletic director Hank Small said night that quarterback coach Mark Tucker has been promoted to take over for Chadwell.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Tucker said. “I’m looking forward to leading these young men that we, as a staff, have a long-standing relationship with. We’ve built this team based on all the right things and feeling we’re doing it the right way. We don’t just talk about family, but we live it out here. I’m really excited to lead these young men and we’re ready to get back to work.”

Coastal Carolina coach Joe Moglia said Chadwell will be a good fit for the program. Moglia said Chadwell had been a tough adversary with the Buccaneers and has had “outstanding success.”

Coastal Carolina is in transition from the FCS to the Sun Belt Conference in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Its first year as a full FBS member eligible for the postseason is 2018.

Chadwell went 35-14 at Charleston Southern, but was suspended a game last season for violating NCAA social media rules.

“Jamey Chadwell has done an outstanding job in leading our program to great success and we thank him and wish him well,” Small said. “He has assembled a very good staff for us to draw from in the hopes of continuing our championship play.”

Tucker, a Charleston native, coached Chadwell at East Tennessee State and was an assistant at The Citadel in the 1990s.

“Mark Tucker has great experience and success as a football coach and has proven to be an outstanding recruiter,” Small said. “It is clear that he has impacted the lives of those around him and we look forward to his leadership of our players and our quality staff.”

