VID & PICS: Clemson and Alabama face off in National Championship game

AP – The Clemson Tigers face the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday night in the NCAA National Championship Football Game.

When this College Football Playoff championship game kicks off later Monday night, these Alabama and Clemson squads will become only the seventh and eighth teams to play 15 games since the NCAA was formed in the 1930s. The others are BYU in 1996, Kansas State in 2003, Ohio State and Oregon in 2014, and Alabama and Clemson last season.

And of those, none finished 15-0.

Alabama has the chance in this title game; Clemson had the same chance last year in the championship game, before getting beaten by the Crimson Tide.

Yale won 15 games in 1889 and 16 games in 1894. Penn won 15 games in both 1892 and 1897. So even if Alabama isn’t going into truly uncharted territory, it’s aiming to reach some pretty rare air.

National Championship Game

Clemson Football

Deshaun Watson, Jordan Evans

Why Clemson Will Beat Bama

Abby Hornacek breaks down why she predicts the Clemson Tigers will take down Alabama in the national championship.

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs in for a touchdown as Ohio State safety Damon Webb (7) watches during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

How Clemson Crushed OSU

What was was the most surprising aspect of the stunning 31-0 win by Clemson over Ohio State? Matt Brown breaks down the Tigers win.

dabo

Clemson’s Gameplan for Alabama

Moving forward from Clemson’s dominant Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State, what should the Tigers game plan be against Alabama’s powerful offen…

