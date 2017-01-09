Couple grabs attention with orange and purple Clemson suit

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson fans everywhere are dressed in Tigers colors for the National Championship game, but one Upstate couple goes above and beyond.

Dressed to the nines in orange and purple, Gil Ketron has been grabbing attention at Clemson games all season long. He and his wife say it’s about more than just cheering on their favorite team.

Gil, also known as “BYOG the suit”, is a show stopper everywhere he goes. He’s dressed head to toe in an orange suit with purple ruffles, sparkles and Clemson patches. People stop him often to take pictures and they say in the stands at a Tigers football game, he’s known to make the crowd go wild.

“If it is just a smile and I have made somebody happy just from a simple picture. Life is too short to go through it miserable, so let’s have fun,” Gil said.”If we can make those decimal levels increase one section at a time that is my goal. Lets make the Clemson family proud and get really loud.”

Behind the bright and sparkly suit is a love story between two Tigers fans, who’s orange and purple blood runs deep. Gil still holds on to a picture of him, his grandfather and his uncle when he was just 4 years old, all of them sporting a Clemson sweater. His grandfather’s sweater was gifted to him over Christmas. He and his wife Katrina, another big fan, have been married for 15 years.

“It is an inspiration to me to see him out there, you know, pulling for those tigers but also telling our story,” Katrina said.

Katrina decided to make the BYOG suit after she missed another big game last season for severe, debilitating migraines. It’s something she’s dealt with since she was 10 years old.

In the past, both of them have missed games or given up tickets to get her medical attention.

She says the suit was inspired by Coach Dabo’s words, to be a reminder of strength for themselves and others and as a symbol of their love for their team.

“Whatever situation you are in, you bring your guts every day, stay strong,” Katrina said.

Now they say “Bring Your Own Guts” has become a way of life for them. Katrina battled a migraine during almost every Clemson game this season. Gil wears the suit every game but anytime Katrina has to miss one, they the suit is there in her place and honors the sacrifice she and her husband make to get her through.

“When we go to these games and we are cheering 1, 2, 3, 4 and getting loud with it. It is an outlet for frustration to scream as loud as you can and at the same time, you are cheering for your tigers as well,” Gil explained.

They say the suit has helped them meet new people and interact with others that are dealing with similar medical problems.

The couple hopes to add on a new patch to the suit after a win at the National Championship to wear as they carry their story on into the next season.

“Ya’ll just bring it home tonight, give it your all on the field and go tigers!” Gil added to encourage his team.