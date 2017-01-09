Deputies ask for help to find missing Anderson man

By Published:
Justin Welch
Justin Welch

ANDERSON (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies need your help to find a man who walked away from an adult living facility.

Justin Welch,38, left the facility on Martha Drive in Anderson on January 2 according to sheriff’s deputies.

He’s described as standing 6’0′ and weighing 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Welch was last seen wearing a black jacket with khaki pants.

He is known to wear sunglasses both day and night.

Anyone with information on where Justin Welch can be found is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.

