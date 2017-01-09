Elderly couple dead after shooting at Simpsonville home

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating two deaths after a couple was found shot inside their home on Arabian Way.

Joseph Samuel Hall, 87, and his wife, Mildred Ann Hall, 85, were found Sunday unresponsive and sitting in a car in their attached garage, according to the coroner.

Both had obvious head trauma that appears to have been caused by a gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s office.

Joseph Hall was pronounced dead at the scene. Mildred Hall was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where she died at 6:07 p.m. Sunday.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from a family member who went to the home at 103 Arabian Way to check on the couple. The caller told deputies that they found their father dead, and mother with injuries, inside their home.

Deputies say Joseph Hall was found dead with at least one gunshot wound, while Mildred Hall had what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The coroner’s office said the cause and manner of death are pending.

Master Deputy Drew Pinciaro with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says their deaths aren’t classified as a homicide and deputies are not looking for suspects.