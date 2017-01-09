Family comes first for Clemson football coaches

TAMPA, Fla. (WSPA) — Clemson players and coaches are set to play one of the biggest games of their careers.

The College Football Playoff kicks off at 8 p.m. Monday.

The road leading to the championship was filled with long days.

Clemson’s odds of taking their winning streak all the way to a national championship only grew as the season went on, and so did the families of co-offensive coordinators Jeff Scott and Tony Elliot.

Jeff’s wife, Sara, and Tony’s wife, Tamika, had babies just days apart in October.

In between long days at practice and meetings, both make time for their families.

Coach Dabo Swinney says encouraging families to spend time together at work is natural at Clemson.

Swinney says it allows players to see them as husbands and fathers and serves as a reminder to the coaching staff that their children are watching.

Coach Swinney says 59 kids travel with the team.

Sara and Tamika bring the kids to practice during the season and have family meals on the road. They’ll also get family time in leading up to the championship game.

Coach Scott and Elliot credit their wives with being the reason they can do the job they do. Sara and Tamika say they wouldn’t have it any other way.