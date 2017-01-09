Ford, Spurrier named to College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA (WSPA) – Former Clemson coach Danny Ford and former USC coach Steve Spurrier have both been named to the 2017 class of inductees into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Ford and Spurrier were among 13 players and coaches who were announced by the hall on Monday morning.

Ford was the youngest coach in college football history – at age 33 – to lead a team to a national championship when Clemson won the title following the 1981 season and Orange Bowl. Ford had 96 coaching victories at Clemson and ranks only second in total wins to Frank Howard.

Ford’s Tigers won five ACC championships.

He also led Clemson to six bowl victories in eight bowl games. Five of those post-season wins came against Hall of Fame coaches.

Steve Spurrier becomes just the fourth person ever to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as both a player and coach. He is the winningest head coach in both Florida and South Carolina football history

Spurrier an 86-49 record from 2005-15 with the Gamecocks and was twice named SEC Coach of the Year. He led USC to it’s first-ever SEC East title in 2010 and five bowl victories in nine berths.

Spurrier – the 1966 Heisman Trophy winner – was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1986. As the head coach at Florida, Spurrier won one national championship and six SEC titles.

The rest of the 2017 Class that will enter the College Football Hall of Fame:

Players:

BOB CRABLE – LB, Notre Dame (1978-81)

MARSHALL FAULK – RB, San Diego State (1991-93)

KIRK GIBSON – WR, Michigan State (1975-78)

MATT LEINART – QB, Southern California (2003-05)

PEYTON MANNING – QB, Tennessee (1994-97)

BOB McKAY – OT, Texas (1968-69)

DAT NGUYEN – LB, Texas A&M (1995-98)

ADRIAN PETERSON – RB, Georgia Southern (1998-2001)

MIKE RUTH – NG, Boston College (1982-85)

BRIAN URLACHER – DB, New Mexico (1996-99)

Coaches:

LARRY KEHRES – 332-24-3 (92.9%); Mount Union (Ohio) (1986-2012)