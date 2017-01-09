Gameday Arrives For Clemson, Alabama

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Nick Saban and Alabama are on the verge of leaving college football history behind.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide face Clemson on Monday night in a College Football Playoff national championship game rematch. A victory would give Alabama five national championships in eight seasons, a feat never completed at the highest level of the sport during the poll era.

The Tide (14-0) can become the first FBS program to finish 15-0, along with the first to win four championships in span of six seasons, going back-to-back twice in that span.

Clemson (13-1) stands in the way of an Alabama championship again. The Tigers have not won a national title since 1981.

A year ago, the Tigers amassed over 550 yards against Alabama’s vaunted defense in a 45-40 loss, a game they led into the early stages of the fourth quarter.

The Tigers return essentially their entire offensive cast from a year ago and will have wide receivers Mike Williams and Deon Cain available for this game, which wasn’t the case last year.

A key point in the game for the Tide’s offense could be recently promoted coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who was moved up from offensive analyst by Saban last Monday. In his previous role, he was not allowed interaction with players.

