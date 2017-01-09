Garage fire on Butler Springs Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Fire damaged a detached garage on Butler Springs Rd. in Greenville Co. on Monday.

It happened around 12:21 p.m., according to the Wade Hampton Fire Department.

They say no one was hurt.

They think the fire started from a wood fire stove.

