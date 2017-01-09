GHS babies born on game day “All In”

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Greenville Health System (GHS) is once again supporting its hometown team by giving every baby born on Jan. 9 – the day of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship – a Clemson Tiger Paw onesie.

“Clemson is one of GHS’ primary academic partners, and we are proud to support them in their quest to bring home a national championship title,” said Karen Potter, manager of public relations for GHS. “We are also excited to welcome the team’s newest fans at our hospitals on Jan. 9, who will have the opportunity to cheer on the Tigers from their bassinets.”

GHS gave every baby born on Fiesta Bowl Saturday (Dec. 31) a Clemson hat or bib. The gift was prompted by a tweet by Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center that featured a photo of babies wrapped in blankets that said “Beat Clemson, 12-31-16, #BuckeyeBaby.” GHS responded to the tweet, saying “GHS is #ALLIN. Every baby born at GHS on Fiesta Bowl Saturday will receive their own #Clemson apparel. #GoTigers #BeatOhioState.”

GHS expects between 20 and 30 babies to be born at four of its hospitals on January 9. Those hospitals include Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greer Memorial Hospital, Laurens County Memorial Hospital and Oconee Memorial Hospital. Baptist Easley Hospital is also participating.

Parents have the option to decline the Tiger Paw onesie if they are not Clemson fans.

About Greenville Health System

Greenville Health System (GHS) — an academic health system that is the largest not-for-profit healthcare delivery system in South Carolina — is committed to medical excellence through research, patient care and education. GHS offers patients an innovative network of clinical integration, expertise and technologies through its eight medical campuses, tertiary medical center, research and education facilities, community hospitals, physician practices and numerous specialty services throughout the Upstate. The 1,358-bed system is home to 15 medical residency and fellowship programs. GHS is also home to the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville, a joint effort of USC and GHS. Visit ghs.org for more information.