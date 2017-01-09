Greenville Co. testing road conditions for closing/ delay decision

By Published: Updated:
Greenville County Schools Facebook page
Greenville County Schools Facebook page

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster and the ICE team is out checking road conditions in Greenville County to make a decision on whether to open school and run buses Tuesday morning.

They posted videos to their Facebook page showing what the saw.

“Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster is part of the ICE team out checking road conditions in Greenville County right now. He’s on Highway 11 helping to gather data to make wise decisions about whether to open schools and run buses tomorrow. The call will be made early evening.”

