Greenville man sentenced to 20 years for home burglaries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A Greenville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a series of burglaries more than a year ago.

According to 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins, Corey Joseph Tucker, 28, pled guilty to five counts of Burglary of a Building in the Second Degree.

Tucker was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison, followed by supervised probation.

Wilkins says between the dates of November 24, 2015 and December 29, 2015, Tucker broke into five homes in Greenville County, stealing guns from one of the homes.

Because of prior convictions, he received a harsher penalty.