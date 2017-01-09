Hendersonville double jeopardy attempted murder suspect will stay in custody

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (NEWS RELEASE) – The office of District Attorney Greg Newman announces that the N.C. Attorney General advised Mr. Newman on Friday that a temporary stay has been granted by the N.C. Supreme Court in the Schalow case.

Leonard Schalow, formerly of 717 Stoney Mountain Road in Hendersonville, was convicted by a Henderson County jury in 2015 for the attempted first-degree murder of his wife, Erin Schalow.

He was sentenced to a prison term of 13 to 16 years.

The N.C. Court of Appeals vacated the conviction on December 20, 2016, saying that an earlier ruling by Superior Court Judge Mark Powell declaring a mistrial due to a faulty indictment was the wrong decision.

The subsequent, corrected indictment and trial was deemed a violation of Mr. Schalow’s constitutional right of double jeopardy.

“I very much appreciate the efforts of the Attorney General’s office in having the Supreme Court issue this ruling,” said District Attorney Newman.

“This means that Mr. Schalow will remain in custody at the present time.

If the Supreme Court agrees to review the ruling of the Appeals Court, then they will establish a timetable for all written arguments to be filed with their clerk in Raleigh.

If, however, the Supreme Court refuses to take up the case, then I have a plan in place to address that circumstance and will take additional action to see that Schalow is held accountable for his actions,” added Newman.

The District Attorney then said, “I have said before that Judge Powell handled this matter properly. He is very cautious and does everything within his authority to make sure that the trial process is fair for both the accused and the victims of crime. Domestic violence is unacceptable in any circumstance, but this case revealed an extreme case of brutality unlike any I had previoiusly experienced. I appreciate the public outpouring of support for my office. I will do everything that I can to see that Mr. Schalow remains in custody for as long as possible.”