Ice still covering roads in northern parts of Upstate says Highway Patrol

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – Several school districts canceled class Monday. It was just too icy for the buses. While most of the major roads are looking clearer tonight, some problem spots remain.

Much of the northern elevations of Greenville, Pickens and Spartanburg counties are still icy, slick and potentially dangerous.

“Right at this time is when people get a false sense of security when they are out driving,” said Corporal Bill Rhyne with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. “Just about an 8 to 10 mile difference as the crow flies, in Spartanburg County alone, we sometimes saw a difference of 2 inches to 8 inches.”

With temperatures not getting above freezing for several days, shaded spots and secondary roads aren’t getting any help.

“We’ve had refreezes and we are dealing with black ice at this point,” said Rhyne

Rhyne isn’t asking people to stay off the roads, but to recognize the risk the more north you travel.

“At the end of the day, it’s everybody is responsibility and it’s our responsibility to be safe versus being sorry,” said Rhyne.

“Safe not sorry” is also the mantra of Greenville County Schools. With a vast area stretching from Ware Shoals to Marietta, snow totals ranged from nothing to more than 6 inches.

“Without the benefit of sunshine, if there was a shaded area, there just wasn’t a lot of melting,” explained Communications Director, Beth Brotherton.

With their one district responsible for more than 100 schools, they made the decision to close Monday.

“As these events draw into multiple days, one of the things we will start considering today is a plan we implemented last year,” she explained.

Essentially they localize affected schools and even bus routes, if need be, based on ice. If ice sticks around into 2 and 3 days and certain busses can’t run, the district can offer excused absences to kids and faculty that can’t make it in.

“We need the facilities themselves to be safe,” she explained.

