GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — One person died in an overnight fire in Greer.

The fire marshal said the male victim was found dead near the bathroom. The house is on Pine Street Extension.

Greer firefighters received the call around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

There was no immediate word on how or where the deadly blaze started.

The fire marshal says the investigation will begin once the sun comes up.