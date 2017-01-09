Man rescued from mountain in Macon Co.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies searched Sunday for 44-year-old Danny Lee Thomas after receiving a report that he was last seen walking into woods near Standing Indian Campground after breaking down in a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that as of 10:36 p.m. Sunday, crews were attempted to bring the victim down off a mountain.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, rescuers got the patient – conscious and alert – to a landing zone. MAMA lifted off with the patient minutes after 2 a.m.

West Macon Fire Department, Otto Fire Department, US Forest Service, EMS, Macon County Sheriff’s Office & Emergency Management also responded.

https://www.facebook.com/Macon-County-Sheriffs-Office-178160228920378/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE&fref=nf