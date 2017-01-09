SC, AL senators place bet on National Championship game

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today announced a friendly wager on the College Playoff National Championship between the Clemson University Tigers and the University of Alabama Crimson Tide.

If Crimson Tide wins, Senator Scott will deliver Cromer’s Peanuts to Shelby’s office. If the Tigers win, Senator Shelby will provide Preister’s Pecans to Scott’s office.

Senators Scott and Shelby issued the following statements:

“Led by Coach Swinney and Deshaun Watson, Clemson has had another amazing year,” Senator Scott said. “The good news – it’s about to get even better when they bring the National Championship home to Death Valley. Go Tigers!”

“I’m extremely proud of the Crimson Tide’s performance this season and look forward to this exciting match-up,” said Senator Shelby. “I have no doubt that Coach Saban will have our team prepared and that he will lead the Tide to another National Championship victory.”

