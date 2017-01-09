Shining Rock Wilderness hikers that went missing released from hospital

HAYWOOD CO., NC (WSPA) – The two hikers who went missing in the Shining Rock Wilderness have been released from the hospital.

They were located Saturday and were airlifted to the hospital, according to officials.

Rescue officials had no information on their medical conditions or extent of their injuries.

Crews had been searching for the men for two days.

The men set out around noon Thursday for a day hike near the Big East Fork Trail.

The hikers made contact with authorities by cell phone Friday morning and indicated they were lost and off the trail.

They told authorities they weren’t hurt and were awaiting rescue.

