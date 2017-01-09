Murder-suicide reported on Serendipity Ln. in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Co. Coroner’s Office says they are on the scene on a reported shooting on Serendipity Ln.
The Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is an apparent murder-suicide.
Two people are dead, according to investigators.
We are working to get more details and will update this article when we get them.
