Storm leaves 1 person dead in NC; black ice remains an issue

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Cold weather and black ice are greeting North Carolina residents as many try to return to work.

The weekend storm that brought snow, sleet and ice to much of the state was followed by low temperatures that left ice on many roads, especially secondary ones. State officials say work crews cleared many of the highways and other main roads and would begin to clear secondary roads Monday..

Gov. Roy Cooper warned drivers to not be fooled by the sunshine. He says one person was killed Sunday and two injured when a car skidded off an icy Interstate 73/74 in Montgomery County.

Schools and government offices were closed in many places, and North Carolina State University canceled classes Monday.

