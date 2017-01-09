Union Co. Murder suspect, escapee has hearing Tuesday

UNION, SC (WSPA) – A man accused of murder has a hearing Tuesday morning, according to the Union Co. Solicitor’s Office.

Ashley Tyler is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Sheriff David Taylor says Tyler shot and killed his stepmother, Rebecca Tyler, November 2015. He’s also a registered sex offender.

Ashley Tyler and Kenneth Lipsey escaped from the Union Co. Jail in August 2016.

Sheriff Taylor says the two men shared a cell at the jail.

The escaped inmates were found around in a wooded area by Buffalo Creek.

Both now face an additional Escape charge which can carry up to a 15-year prison sentence.

Both were moved to the Spartanburg County Detention Center which is a higher security facility.

The Sheriff’s Department says that a homeowner in the area spotted footprints with no shoes headed into the woods. Bloodhounds were sent to the area and eventually tracked down the two men, who were taken into custody without incident.

Before their escape, he says the men were in the recreation area. They took the chain link fence apart, got out, put a blanket over the concertina wire, pulled themselves up on top of the roof of the jail, and ran across the roof where they jumped off.

They escaped off the back of the jail. The Sheriff says they believe Tyler had been planning the escape for some time.