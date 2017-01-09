Wofford Falls In Heartbreaker

Associated Press

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) – Wyatt Walker scored 25 points, and his layup as time expired in overtime lifted Samford past Wofford 91-89 on Sunday.

Alex Thompson added 20 points for Samford (12-5, 3-1 Southern Conference).

Christian Cunningham’s layup with 27 seconds left in the extra session followed a pair of Thompson free throws and the Bulldogs led 89-86. But Eric Garcia buried a 3 for Wofford (6-11, 1-3) with 11 seconds left to tie it.

Garcia forced overtime sinking three straight free throws with two seconds left to tie it at 82.

Wofford trailed 37-24 at halftime before erupting for 58 second-half points, shooting 18-for-30 (60 percent), including 9-for-15 from 3-point range. The Terriers finished 13 for 30 from 3, marking the fourth time this season they’ve made 13 3s in a game. Meanwhile, Samford shot 29 for 58 (50 percent) from the floor and the Bulldogs got 22 points from their bench.

Fletcher Magee led Wofford with 26 points and Garcia added 22.

