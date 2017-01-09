Woman shot in head at Gaffney home dies

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman shot in the head on Morris Dr. in Gaffney Sunday has died.

The coroner identified the woman as Drenika Lanette Hopper, 20, of Cedar Heights, Carrollton, Georgia.

A call came in at about 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

The coroner says she was taken to the hospital and died at 7:23 p.m.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The coroner says an autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office and coroner are still investigating.

