Arrest made in fatal shooting in Townville

Scene of shooting at Shell gas station on Highway 24
Scene of shooting at Shell gas station on Highway 24

TOWNVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A 19-year-old suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a man Monday evening in Townville.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Deandre Webb turned himself in Tuesday afternoon and is currently being held on charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

The victim, 31-year-old Johnathan Palmer of Anderson, died at a Shell gas station on Highway 24 near I-85.

Deputies say the shooting happened in a car and both the victim and the suspect were passengers in that car.

Anderson County shooting scene

