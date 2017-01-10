Asheville boil water advisory for Sweeten Creek, Buck Shoals

(NEWS RELEASE) – The City of Asheville (COA) Water Resources Department would like to report an emergency water interruption on/in Sweeten Creek Road from Buck Shoals Road to Lower Christ School Road and surrounding areas. This interruption of water requires issuance of a Boil Water Advisory. The City of Asheville encourages customers to vigorously boil tap water for 1 minute before consuming it. Water Resources staff is performing laboratory testing and the advisory will be lifted when tests confirm the possibility of risk is not present. Notification that the advisory has been lifted will be posted on the City’s Water Outage notifications webpage.

This does not mean that the water is contaminated, but that the possibility exists.

When water systems experience low pressure or lose pressure, there is an increased risk of contamination. Once pressure returns, there is the possibility that some discolored water or air could be present in the lines. Customers are advised to run cold water for 5-10 minutes or until water is clear.

Properties in the affected areas are receiving this notification via the CoA automated system or door hangers. Citizens may register for automated alerts by clicking on the AVL Alert citizens notification system on the City’s website.

In November, the City announced implementation of a new Boil Water Advisory program would begin in 2017. Read that announcement here.

For more information, please call 828-251-1122, or visit ashevillenc.gov/Water.