CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Uber is giving Clemson fans in the Upstate a chance to get Clemson gear delivered straight to their door.

Between 12:30pm and 6pm on Tuesday, fans can request ‘CHAMPS’ as their ride option to have official college football championship gear delivered to their home.

The offer is available to fans in Clemson and Greenville areas.

Once the vehicle arrives, you can order a hat or t-shirt and pay for the gear directly in your Uber app.