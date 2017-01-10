Clemson flag honors football champions atop State House

COLUMBIA (WSPA) – A Clemson University flag is flying atop the State House in Columbia Tuesday morning.

Governor Nikki Haley ordered a Clemson University flag be flown to honor the College Football Playoff champions. The Tigers edged undefeated Alabama 35-31 after scoring a touchdown with one second to play in the game played Monday night in Tampa, Florida.

“I’m a proud Clemson alum, I’m a proud governor, and I’m a proud South Carolinian,” the governor said in a written statement. “Clemson showed their heart and humility throughout the entire season, and in an unforgettable national championship victory, they reminded us that, with faith and hard work, anything is possible. That’s what defines South Carolina.”

School flags atop the State House have previously honored the 1981 Clemson national championship football team, the 2010 and 2011 University of South Carolina College World Series champions along with the Coastal Carolina University baseball team which also won the CWS last year.

Reaction to the Clemson victory over Alabama led to all kinds of reaction on Twitter from coaches, current and former players and other well-known names in football:

Wow…. All Love and glory to God!! With him all things are possible! So proud of this team!!!!!!! #NationalChampions — Hunter Renfrow (@renfrowhunter) January 10, 2017

Clemson = Wru — Deandre Hopkins (@Nukdabomb) January 10, 2017

I'm proud of our Crimson Tide team and know we had a great season but got outplayed today. Congratulations to the Clemson Tigers. #RollTide — Joe Namath (@RealJoeNamath) January 10, 2017