(WSPA) — The Empire State Building sparkled in orange and purple after Clemson defeated Alabama in the national championship.

The Tigers won their first college football title since 1981. The world-famous New York City building was lit up in the team’s colors Monday night.

Clemson claimed the title 35-31.

The team took notice.

Clemson Football tweeted “The Orange & Regalia look good on you! #ALLIN”