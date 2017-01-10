FLAT ROCK, NC (WSPA) – The City of Hendersonville has issued a boil water advisory for some customers after a waterline break on the Little River in Flat Rock.

They say the break affects customers on Little River Rd., Memminger Dr. and Ravenswood Rd. and possibly others.

Customers who lose water service will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

A crew is in route.

More stories you may like on 7News

Flat Rock boil water advisory for some customers The City of Hendersonville has issued a boil water advisory for some customers after a waterline break on the Little River in Flat Rock.

Arrest made in fatal shooting in Townville A 19-year-old suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a man Monday evening in Townville.

Body found in Black Mountain home fire The Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office say a body was found in a fire at a Black Mountain home.