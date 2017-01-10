Flat Rock boil water advisory for some customers

FLAT ROCK, NC (WSPA) – The City of Hendersonville has issued a boil water advisory for some customers after a waterline break on the Little River in Flat Rock.

They say the break affects customers on Little River Rd., Memminger Dr. and Ravenswood Rd. and possibly others.

Customers who lose water service will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

A crew is in route.

