Flu cases/deaths on the rise on both Carolinas

CAROLINAS (WSPA)- Flu cases and deaths are on the rise in both North and South Carolina.

According to the latest flu report from the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control, 1,116 new flu cases were reported across the state within the last week and one flu death.

So far this flu season, SC has had more than 4,000 total flu cases and four flu deaths.

In the Upstate, Greenville, Spartanburg and Pickens Counties are seeing the most flu activity.

In North Carolina, three flu deaths have been reported since December 31st, bringing the total number of flu deaths to seven. That’s according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

But health officials warn, the numbers could be higher as many flu-related deaths go undiagnosed or unreported.

Health officials in both states encourage everyone six months and older, to get the flu vaccine if they haven’t already.