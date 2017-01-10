Greenville Co. Schools to make closing/ delay decision for Wed.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Co. Schools are checking road conditions to make a decision on closing or delaying.

They say that decision could come around 5 or 6 p.m.

They posted this on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

“The ICE team headed out early this morning to check road conditions. The picture on the bottom is the road leading to Tanglewood Middle. The photo on the top is the road behind Southside High and Kerns Elementary. District maintenance crews are working to clear those patches. Administrators are still out gathering data from across the county and will make a decision about school and buses as soon as we can.”