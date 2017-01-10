Help Gaffney police find suspect in bank robbery

WSPA Staff Published:
Gaffney police are looking for this suspect in the robbery of First Piedmont Federal Savings and Loan. (Courtesy: Gaffney Police Dept.)
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank on Monday afternoon.

The suspect entered First Piedmont Federal Savings and Loan on North Granard Street around 3:35 p.m. Monday and gave a letter to a bank teller.

Police say the letter stated he was armed and demanded money. The suspect took back the letter and demanded all the twenty, fifty and hundred dollar bills.

The suspect is described as a male in his mid-forties, approximately 5 foot 6 inches and 180 pounds with salt and pepper hair.

He was seen leaving in a small silver extended-cab pickup truck, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lt. Ron Ramsey at (864) 206-3320.

