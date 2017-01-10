Man accused of child sex crimes in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – McDowell County sheriff’s deputies say they are on the hunt for a man facing child sex charges.

They say Lawrence Anthony Walker, 22, is wanted on two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

He was charged in September 2016 and accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a female acquaintance who was 6 during the time of the crimes and 16 when they were reported.

Lawrence is described as a white male who stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Paul Alkire at the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crimestoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). Now, you can also text your tips to Crimestoppers. Text MCDOWELLTIPS and your information to 274637 (CRIMES). With Crimestoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

Crime

