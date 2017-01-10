Man found dead from possible hypothermia in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – An 85-year-old Spartanburg man’s death may have been hypothermia, according to the coroner.

The Spartanburg County Coroner says Frederick Harold Sparnell, Jr. was found dead in his house on South Carolina Avenue.

The coroner says the house did not have any heat.

Foul play is not suspected and an autopsy will be conducted Wednesday.

