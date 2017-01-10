Meetings planned for I-85 development

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Residents can learn more about the development of Interstate 85 in Greenville and Anderson counties at a public meeting on Tuesday night.

It’s one of two public meeting the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has scheduled on the development of an Interstate 85 Corridor Management Plan.

Two segments of I-85 totaling about 23 miles – from US 29 (Exit 34) in Anderson County to US 25 (Exit 44) in Greenville County and from SC 129 (Exit 68) to just beyond Gossett Road, S-57 (Exit 80) in Spartanburg County are being considered.

Tonight’s meeting is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Powdersville High School Cafeteria at 145 Hood Road in Greenville. The meeting will focus on the segment of I-85 in Anderson and Greenville counties.

The second meeting is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Oakland Elementary School Cafeteria at 151 Mud Creek Road in Inman, and will focus on the segment of I-85 in Spartanburg County.

People can drop in, see displays, get informational handouts and share comments.

Concerns about road conditions, current and future traffic, safety and environment are welcome with concepts and ideas to improve current and future transportation needs on I-85. SCDOT representatives will be there to discuss the project on an individual basis. Another purpose of the meeting is to gather information from the public on historic or cultural resources in the area.

For more information, call SCDOT Program Manager Kevin Sheppard at 803-737-1619.

People with disabilities who may need special accommodations should contact Betty Gray at 803-737-1395.

Project information is also available on the SCDOT’s website.