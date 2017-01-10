New Greenville Co. Sheriff officially sworn in

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Sheriff Will Lewis


GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The official swearing-in ceremony for new Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis was held Tuesday.

The ceremony was held in the County Council Chambers though Lewis actually started the job last Tuesday.

Sheriff Lewis says he wants better law enforcement and community relations. He says his top priority will be getting body cameras to help with accountability and creating a safer community.

Will Lewis defeated incumbent Greenville County Sheriff Steve Loftis in the Republican primary runoff election in June.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s