New Greenville Co. Sheriff officially sworn in



GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The official swearing-in ceremony for new Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis was held Tuesday.

The ceremony was held in the County Council Chambers though Lewis actually started the job last Tuesday.

Sheriff Lewis says he wants better law enforcement and community relations. He says his top priority will be getting body cameras to help with accountability and creating a safer community.

Will Lewis defeated incumbent Greenville County Sheriff Steve Loftis in the Republican primary runoff election in June.