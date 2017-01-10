Parade set for Saturday to honor champion Clemson Tigers

CLEMSON (WSPA) – Clemson’s college football national champions will be honored with a parade on Saturday morning.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am on January 14 in downtown Clemson and will conclude at the WestZone area of Memorial Stadium according to the football program Twitter account.

The exact parade route has not been revealed.

The Clemson football team is scheduled to return to the WestZone from Tampa Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 pm.

The Tigers won their first national championship since 1982 after defeating Alabama 35-31 Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship game in Tampa.