LIVE: President Obama to make final address to nation

CHICAGO (AP) – President Barack Obama plans to reaffirm in his farewell address his belief that change only happens when “ordinary people get involved, get engaged and come together to demand it.”

Obama plans to say that after eight years in the White House he still believes in the power of change. The outgoing president plans to tell supporters in the city that launched his political career that change is the “beating heart of our American idea – our bold experiment in self-government.”

Obama will note the founding fathers gave Americans the freedom to “chase our individual dreams through our sweat, toil and imagination.”

President Barack Obama’s final trip aboard Air Force One as president is his 445th mission on the presidential aircraft.

Obama is flying to Chicago to give his final presidential speech. The White House says he’s traveled on the plane to 56 countries and to 49 of the 50 U.S. states. He’s visited all 50 but never flown to Maryland.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest tells reporters aboard Air Force One that prior to Tuesday’s flight, the plane had been airborne for 2,799 hours and 6 minutes during Obama’s tenure. That’s equivalent to spending 116 days on the plane.

Earnest says Air Force One is “a national treasure.” He says Obama benefited deeply from use of the plane.